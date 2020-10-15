Bueso's hat trick propels Warriors past Dordt

Midland University took to the pitch for the first time at home for the 2020 season and came away with a 5-0 win over Dordt University on Wednesday night.

Senior Mario Bueso captured a hat-trick of the night for the Warriors.

In the 12th minute, Bueso had a shot on goal reflected off a Dordt defender. Yannick Pohland gathered the ball back and found an open Bueso inside the box. Bueso had two touches on the ball around the defense and connected to the back of the net.

In the 57th minute, Bueso was able to find a loose ball in the goal box and earn his second goal of the night.

The last goal from Bueso was in the 64th minute as Pohland assisted Bueso with the header for the goal.

Tommaso Visconti was able to find an open Jared Money in the box as he was able to strike the ball in for a goal.

Liam Brandso was able to contribute to the scoring with a header goal coming off a cross from Matheus Alonso in the 85th minute.