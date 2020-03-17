Cancellation dashes Blahauvietz All-American hopes

Throwing a nearly nine pound ball attached to an almost four foot long chain that travels up to 200 feet, isn’t an indoor recommended activity.
That’s why Midland senior Avery Blahauvietz was eager to get the outdoor track season underway, so she could start back up in the hammer throw.
“My focus all year was on outdoor and the hammer,” Blahauvietz said.
Monday’s announcement that the NAIA was canceling the spring season—just four days shy of the first outdoor meet—left Blahauvietz without a chance to sent her hammer skyward a final time and had her crashing down like a hammer after its reached the apex of its throw.
“I was really heartbroken, I was really sad,” the Eagle, Nebraska-native said. “I had a feeling that it was going to happen, but I didn’t want to accept it, so it was really rough.
It is still rough knowing there is nothing you can do about it and you had a lot of goals that you can’t necessarily reach anymore and you don’t have the opportunity to reach.”
Blahauvietz entered the outdoor portion of the track season looking for a return trip to the NAIA national championship—where she finished 15th as a junior—in addition to a shot at breaking the all-time Midland record. She currently sits third all-time, just 5’9” shy of the all-time mark of 171’10” set in 2006 by Ann Gramkowher.
“So that is definitely a hard pill to swallow, but it’s either an All-American or starting your rest of your life,” Blahauvietz said.
While the NAIA has offered all spring athletes a chance for an extra year of eligibility, Blahauvietz said that costs, plus post-grad opportunities have her leaning towards hanging up her throwing shoes.
“It’s a yes and no answer,” she said. “Part of me wants to really badly, to be able to finish what I started. Then a part of me knows that I already have a job offer and I should take it because it won’t be there in a year.”
