Peter Carlson of the Fremont Moo and Jake Brown of the Casper Horseheads put on a power display Tuesday night at Moller Field.
Both players connected for a pair of home runs, but Carlson's four RBI sparked the Moo to a 5-4 Expedition League victory.
Michael Attalah pitched six innings to earn the win. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six. Josh Siefert pitched two scoreless innings of relief before turning it over to Tom Ginther. The North Dakota right-hander allowed a two-out solo homer to Brown in the ninth, but he retired Jake Hahn to end the game.
Attalah and McGrane Pledger of the Horseheads engaged in a pitching duel for the first half of the game. In the fifth, Carlson launched a solo homer to put the Moo up 1-0. Dillon Sears followed with a single and scored one out later on a Ronnie McBride double.
The Horseheads finally got to Attalah in the sixth. Brown led off with a homer before Hahn singled. After a walk to Bradley Polinsky, Luis Alcanara hit a RBI single. Chris Glovengo's sacrifice fly put Casper up 3-2.
Carlson made sure the lead didn't last long.
Omar Veloz led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. With one out, Justin Ledgerwood was hit by a pitch. Carlson followed with his fourth long ball of the year.
Pledger took the loss. He allowed five earned runs on 11 hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings of work. Garrett Bair and Carson Haws combined for 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief.
Carlson had three hits to lead the Moo's attack. Sears, McBride and Luke White had two hits apiece. Fremont native Tyler Push and Veloz had one single each.
Brown went 4-for-5 to lead the Horseheads.
The two teams were scheduled to play Wednesday night, but results weren't available at press time. The series concludes at 6:35 Thursday night.