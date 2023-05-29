Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An offensive explosion - which included setting a new school record - by Carly Pfitzer kept Midland alive in the NAIA World Series, knocking off Our Lady of the Lakes 6-5 Friday.

The junior took solo possession of the Warriors' single-season home run record in the top of the first inning, smashing a solo shot over the centerfield fence.

It was her 17th blast of the year.

"Carly has had an amazing year," said Midland coach Beth Singleton. "She came in when she was younger and didn't know how good she could really be. This year she's been a leader on the field, letting her athleticism play."

OLLU answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, scoring the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

On what appeared to be the third out of the inning, a flyout to right field. The Warriors were called for an illegal pitch, which extended the frame, allowing the Saints to launch a two-run home run to take a 3-1 lead.

Midland got a run back in the next frame on an RBI single from Mia Orduna.

The Warriors took the lead back in the third with a pair of runs. Pfitzer notched her second extra base hit, scorching a double to center to score Emily Prai from first.

Pfitzer came in to score on a double by Amanda Schmaderer to set the score at 4-3 in favor of Midland.

A second Saints home run in the home half of the inning tied the game up at 4-4.

Pfitzer came through again in the fourth, singling with the bases loaded to plate a pair of runs and cap off a 3-for-3 day with four RBI and two runs scored.

Our Lady of the Lakes notched back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to pull within a run before the Warriors escaped with a 6-5 win.

"We started the season down at Our Lady of the Lakes and we always play some really competitive games," Singleton said. "They are fiery games and we knew that was what we were going to get. We knew it was going to be back and forth because those girls [OLLU] can really swing the bats."

Aliyah Rincon tossed her third complete game of the tournament, scattering seven hits while striking out four.

Midland (41-14) will face top seeded Oregon Tech at 4 p.m. Monday in the Warriors third elimination game. The Owls fell to conference rival Southern Oregon in the quarterfinals 10-0.