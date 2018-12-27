BROOKINGS — At Fremont High School, it was Rylie Cascio Jensen’s work ethic and drive to succeed that made her stand out on the court.
So it’s no surprise that the 2016 FHS graduate and Nebraska Gatorade High School Player of the Year wanted a coach that would demand the best of her at the next level.
During her freshman year at Nebraska, as a walk-on under first-year head coach Amy Williams, Cascio Jensen said she wasn’t getting that type of push from her coach.
That’s where South Dakota State University’s Aaron Johnston came in.
“A.J. definitely demands more (than Williams) and I loved that,” Cascio Jensen said.
So by the fall of 2017, Cascio Jensen had left Lincoln and headed north to Brookings, South Dakota, to become a Jackrabbit.
“I just talked to A.J. and really felt a connection. He demands excellence out of his players, always. That just really attracted me here,” Cascio Jensen said.
“Rylie’s a perfectionist,” Johnston said. “Her and I probably see things similarly and that’s good. We’re pretty open and just have a great relationship.”
That push to be her best was something Cascio Jensen said she was used to in high school from then FHS girls basketball coach Tony Weinandt.
Johnston got to know Cascio Jensen early on in high school, having known her father, Scott Jensen, from his time as the girls basketball coach at Bellevue East.
“We’ve known her dad for years. I think it was probably my first or second year as a coach when we met her dad,” the 18-year head coach said. “It’s a great spot for her (at SDSU). She fits really well with what we do. She fits in really well with campus and the university and we hope she’s really happy here.”
In her first year with Jackrabbits, Cascio Jensen made an immediate impact appearing in all 33 games, averaging 3.9 points, 2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 15 minutes per game.
“Her role has grown now as someone we trust in games,” Johnston said. “She’s not just someone to back up a point guard. She’s here to play that position and do it really well.”
Playing behind the Jackrabbits’ all-time scoring leader in senior Macy Miller and all-time leading 3-point shooter Madison Guebert, Cascio Jensen knows her role isn’t as much about scoring as it’s running the offense when she gets on the court.
“I feel like they do a good job of not pressuring me and making it seem like, ‘Oh I need to fill (their) shoes or anything,” said the FHS all-time scoring leader. “Just kind of let me play my game and go from there.”
Her ability to find her teammates at the point guard position is something her teammates admire.
“She’s an exceptional point guard. I love the way she passes the ball and finds players,” Miller said about her teammate. “She is a great all-around player.”
Her work ethic and attention to detail has especially helped the junior guard earn more playing time this year.
“Rylie puts in as much time in the gym as anybody we have on the team. She spends a ton of time just on her ball handling, shooting, every part of her game,” Johnston said. “She is phenomenally committed to being a better player and a better teammate.”
Currently, Cascio Jensen sits eighth in the Summit League averaging 2.9 assists per game behind teammates Miller, fourth, and forward Myah Selland, second.
Cascio Jensen and the defending Summit League champs are looking to make a deeper run into the postseason this season, following an 81-74 loss to No. 9 seed Villanova in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season at Notre Dame.
In preparation for that, this year the women have faced a tough non-conference schedule that has included close losses to No. 4 Baylor (72-66) and No. 7 Oregon (87-79) and a Jackrabbits’ upset of No. 21 Drake 80-71 at home.
“We definitely want to make a bigger run, but as a team, I think we’re just focusing game-by-game,” Cascio Jensen said. “Working very hard, and just making sure we’re not taking anything for granted.”
SDSU opens conference play at 7 Friday night against Western Illinois in Macomb, Illinois.