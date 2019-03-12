SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jessica Shepard won’t be the only Fremont High School graduate playing in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Shepard, a standout at Notre Dame, will be joined by former teammate Rylie Cascio Jensen. The latter helped South Dakota State defeat South Dakota 83-71 on Tuesday for the Summit League championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Macy Miller, who earned Most Valuable Player honors, scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Jackrabbits won their 16th-consecutive game to enter the tournament with a 26-6 record. South Dakota, ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, falls to 28-5.
South Dakota led 28-18, but Miller scored nine-straight points in the second quarter to help the Jackrabbits to a 35-32 advantage. Cascio Jensen drained back-to-back 3-point baskets to help extend the lead to 45-34.
Cascio Jensen finished with six points and added two assists during the win. Teammate Madison Guebert had 22 points.
The Jackrabbits led 68-49 after three quarters. South Dakota closed to within 76-68, but SDSU closed out the win by connecting on 7 of 8 free throws.
Miller,Guebert and Taygn Larson were named to the all-tournament team. Miller became the Summit League’s all-time leading scorer in the game and has 2,295 points for her career.