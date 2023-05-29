The Fremont Moo’s weekend road trip to Wyoming ended with the Moo dropping two of three games to the Casper Spuds and lose their first series of the season.
Fremont returns to diamond Tuesday at Hastings for another split-venue series with the Sodbusters.
Friday: Spuds 14, Moo 5Casper reached double-digit runs within the first three innings and rode out their early offense to secure the team’s first win of the year Friday.
Fremont did strike first, tallying a run in the top of the first.
Casper scored the next five runs—one in the first and four in the second—to open up a 5-1 lead.
The third inning was the knock out blow to the Moo as the Spuds put up six runs on six hits and a pair of Fremont errors.
The Moo cut the deficit to single digits on back-to-back RBI singles from Alex Villanueva and Black Tablazon plus and an RBI groundout from Hunter Palmer in the sixth, but could get no closer.
Kadyn Van Hill took the loss for Fremont on the hill.
Saturday: Moo 14, Spuds 7Fremont rebounded for its first loss of the year with a decisive 14-7 win in game two of the series Saturday.
The Moo put up nine runs in the second, highlighted by a pair of two-run singles from Ben Swails and Sammy Contacos.
Casper made a late run in the bottom of the eight with Fremont leading 14-3, plating four runs off reliever Brandon Creps before he escaped the frame with a fly out.
Former Fremont player Brenton Pitts tossed 4 ⅓ innings in relief to pick up the win, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out two and walking five.
Sunday: Spuds 9, Moo 2Fremont fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 9-2 loss in seven innings Sunday, giving the Spuds the series win.
Casper put up the first runs of the game in the bottom of the second, stringing together three-straight hits with two outs to take a 4-0 lead.
Josh Blount halved Fremont’s deficit in the top of the third, launching a two-run home run for the Moo’s only offense of the day.
The Spuds returned their lead to four runs in the bottom of the third, tallying a pair of runs then added a single run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to cement the final score.
Blake Tablazon went 3-for-4in the loss from the lead-off spot, accounting for half of Fremont’s hits.
Starter Brandon Lundquist was tagged with the loss, giving up six runs—two earned—on six hits.
Try this eco-friendly weed killer recipe for a healthier garden
What are the benefits of organic weed killers?
Using a natural weed killer recipe has a few key advantages over chemical-laden commercial weed killers. If you have pets or small children who play in your garden, a synthetic weed killer could cause skin, nose, or eye irritation and other health problems.
Synthetic herbicides can also harm beneficial insects like bees, butterflies, earthworms, and lacewings. These insects naturally keep your plants and soil healthy, even keeping predators at bay in some cases.
Making your own natural herbicide is also budget-friendly. As you’ll see in the simple recipe below, you can make an effective eco-friendly weed killer from household products you likely already have on hand.
How do you make natural weed killer at home?
Making an organic weed killer at home is so easy you’ll never need to buy another harsh herbicide again. To create a natural weed killer, you’ll need just three affordable ingredients:
1 gallon of distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon of biodegradable liquid dish soap
1 cup of table salt
Instructions:
Pour the vinegar into a large bucket.
Gradually stir in the cup of table salt until it completely dissolves.
Add the liquid dish soap.
Thoroughly mix the solution until all ingredients are well combined.
Put the homemade weed killer into a spray bottle for easy application.
How do you use homemade weed killer?
Once you’ve made your natural weed killer, you can apply it to any unwanted growth in your garden. Spraying your weeds on a sunny day will allow the solution to dry faster and work more effectively. Shaking the bottle before each use will also ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Avoid spraying any plants that you don’t want to kill since the natural herbicide could damage them. Cover desirable produce and flowers white you spray, or avoid applying your weed killer on a windy day.
You can continue to apply the weed killer until the issue resolves, then enjoy your bounty without introducing harsh chemicals into your soil. Here’s to happy, healthy gardening!