CEDAR BLUFFS -- It was a successful night Thursday for the Cedar Bluffs basketball squads.
Alyssa Classen scored 30 points to spark the girls to a 77-59 win over Elba while boys prevailed 48-26 over the Bluejays.
Skylar Shanahan added 15 points and 25 rebounds for the Wildcats, who improve to 4-8. Emmy Brown contributed 16 points and eight rebounds. Classen had a double-double with 13 rebounds.
"Our players did a great job of moving the basketball around to the open teammate," Cedar Bluffs coach Brian Dunker said. "We controlled the rebounds and were able to take advantage in the open court."
Coach Clay Shepard's boys team recorded its second win of the season by using a balanced scoring attack.
Zephan Kluthe and Ethan Schutt led the way with nine points while Grant Pleskac finished with seven.
"We came in with the right approach on Monday for a big week and have continued to get better every day," Shepard said. "Tonight was our first chance to show that and I think we really did from the opening tip. I was pleased with the starters' focus and aggressiveness while they were out there."
Both Cedar Bluffs teams play Saturday in Iowa against Heartland Christian.