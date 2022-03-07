Champions again - Kucera, Reitzell repeat as indoor national champions

Midland history was made Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Dylan Kucera became the program's second and 31st in NAIA history three-time champion in the shot put while Shandon Reitzell successfully defended his high jump title.

The pair of championships helped the Warriors to sixth place finish in the team standings, the highest finish in the modern era for Midland.

Kucera dominated the field in the shot put, landing the five furthest of the event. The winning throw checked in at 18.21m, a full meter ahead of second place.

On the first day of the event, Kucera secured All-American status in the weight throw, taking third with a throw of 20.12m.

Accompanying Kucera in the shot put was Alex Herman and in the weighted throw was William DeLay.

Herman landed a personal best of 16.09m, finishing in 10th.

DeLay's best throw of the day landed at 16.91m.

The trio of Shandon Reitzell, Ross McMahon, and Ty Cooley racked up team points for the Warriors in the high jump with Retizell and McMahon placing in the top eight.

Reitzell passed the opening height and then had a clean sheet the next four bar raises out to 2.10.

The clean sheet mattered as both Reitzell and Tony Kinser of Southwestern tapped out a 2.13, leaving Reitzell as the champion on jumps.

McMahon cleared the first two levels on this first attempt, and then the third height on his second try. His day would end there, with a best of 2.04m and a tie for 7th place.

Cooley was able to clear the opening height of 1.96m but couldn’t get the second height, finishing tied for 20th.

Gavin Larson finished tied for 23rd in the long jump.

On Friday, the Warriors had two athletes on the track with prelims in the 1000m and 200m.

In the 1000m race, Henri Stöckermann ran a 2:32.16, placing 17th.

Adrien Patigny took to the track in the 200m and turned in a time of 21.91, sixth in his opening heat. He would wind up 19th after the five heats of prelims, missing out on finals as well.

