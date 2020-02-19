Cheer team earns top score of the season
Cheer team earns top score of the season

Midland Warrior

ADRIAN, Mich. – Midland University’s cheer team put on a pair of strong performances in the team’s final tune-up before the highly-anticipated NAIA Northwest National Qualifier.

The Warriors placed fourth among 11 teams at the Siena Heights Invite on Saturday. Midland earned an overall score of 81.92, which now stands as a season-high for the Warriors. The score came in just above their season average of 81.25.

Before the event started, the Warriors and Saints squared off in a dual, in which Midland was victorious with a score of 78.51 to 72.81.

The Warriors turned up the intensity and improved their score by more than three points in the invitational that followed later in the day.

Ahead of the Warriors on the final invitational leaderboard were the overall champions from St. Ambrose University, who swept the cheer and dance titles for the weekend. The Bees finished with a 90.13, a whole four points better than the runners-up from Concordia (Mich.). Indiana Wesleyan took home third place with an 82.33, just ahead of the Warriors.

Midland’s 81.92 marks the fourth straight invite or open in which they have improved their scores from the competition before. After missing out on the national championships a year ago, the Warriors look to peak at the right time and get back to the championship competition for the second time in three years.

The NAIA Northwest National Qualifier will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, in Sioux City, Iowa, hosted by Morningside College.

