MITCHELL, S.D. — Dakota Wesleyan had its shooting touch while Midland University struggled from the field Saturday in a women’s basketball game at the Corn Palace.
The Tigers shot 52 percent (28 of 54) while Midland hit just 28.8 percent (17 of 59) during DWU’s 71-48 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory.
Midland falls to 3-4 overall, including 0-2 in the GPAC, while Dakota Wesleyan improves to 4-1 overall, including 1-1 in the league.
Amanda Hansen’s 3-point basket and a field goal by Makenna Sullivan helped Midland break to a 5-0 lead. The Warriors led 9-6 on Maddie Meadows’ basket with 5:23 left in the first quarter, but Kynedi Cheeseman’s field goal started an 11-4 run that ended the period.
The Tigers opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 23-13. Freshman Erin Prusa’s field goal and a Lexi Kraft 3-point basket cut the gap to five, but DWU increased the lead to 32-22 at halftime.
Hansen and Meadows hit a trey apiece in the opening 1:08 of the third quarter to pull the Warriors to within four, but DWU went on a 14-3 run to seize control.
Hansen finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Lexi Haase and Prusa had five rebounds each.
Cheeseman led DWU with 27 points. Jessica Mieras added 12 and Makaela Karst had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Midland will play NCAA Division II’s Augustana University in an exhibition game at 7 Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Box Score
Midland 13 9 11 15 — 48
Dakota Wesleyan 17 15 21 18 — 71
Midland — Makenna Sullivan 2-8 0-0 4, Maddie Meadows 2-4 0-0 5, Lexi Kraft 1-7 2-2 5, Amanda Hansen 5-7 3-5 15, Katy Gathje 1-4 1-2 3, Peyton Wingert 1-6 0-0 3, Emma Shepard 0-1 0-0 0, Lexis Haase 2-8 0-0 4, Sam Shepard 1-5 0-0 3, Erin Prusa 2-6 0-0 4, Laura Speer 0-3 2-2 2. Team totals: 17-59 8-11 48.
Dakota Wesleyan — Kaylee Kirk 1-2 0-0 2, Makaela Karst 5-7 0-0 10, Kynedi Cheeseman 10-14 7-7 27, Sarah Carr 2-5 0-0 4, Jessica Mieras 5-10 2-2 12, Kelsey Valencia 0-0 2-2 2, Rynn Osthus 1-4 2-3 4, Lexi Valencia 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Mork 1-1 0-0 3, Kamryn Heinz 1-3 0-0 2, Matti Reiner 2-5 0-0 5, Grace Imbery 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Poyer 0-2 0-0 0. Team totals: 28-54 13-14 71.
3-pointers: MU 6-27 (Meadows 1-3, Kraft 1-6, Hansen 2-3, Wingert 1-5, E. Shepard 0-1, Haase 0-3, S. Shepard 1-4, Speer 0-2) DWU 2-11 (Reiner 1-1, Mork 1-1, Cheeseman 0-3, Karst 0-1, Carr 0-1, Osthus 0-2, Imbery 0-1, Poyer 0-1). Rebounds: MU 27 (Haase 5, Sullivan 4, Hansen 4) DWU 31 (Karst 8, Kirk 6). Assists: MU 9 (Sullivan 2, Kraft 2) DWU 20 (Karst 6, Carr 4, Cheeseman 3). Steals: MU 6 (Hansen 2, Haase 2) DWU 7 (Osthus 3). Turnovers: MU 17, DWU 15.