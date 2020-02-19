Concordia holds off Midland women

Concordia University’s pressure was too much for Midland University as the No. 3 Bulldogs held on for a 75-68 win Wednesday night at Wikert Event Center.

Midland committed 21 turnovers which led to 26 points for Concordia and a 15-point lead (46-31) early in the third quarter.

The Lady Warriors, however, kept battling back cutting Concordia’s lead to seven points on several occasions through the remainder of the game.

After a Grace Barry jumper gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game, two jumpers, a layup and four free throws pulled the Lady Warriors to within 48-41 midway through the third.

Concordia built its lead back up to double figures late in the third after a Colby Duvel free throw made it 61-48.

But an Emma Shepard 3-pointer and two free throws by Amanda Hansen cut CU’s lead to 61-54 two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Philly Lammers’ layup off of a Midland turnover stretched the Bulldogs’ lead back to double digits at 65-54.

Three-pointers by Hansen and Lexi Kraft pulled Midland to within 67-60 with 6:16 to play in the game.