Concordia holds off Midland women

Concordia University’s pressure was too much for Midland University as the No. 3 Bulldogs held on for a 75-68 win Wednesday night at Wikert Event Center.
Midland committed 21 turnovers which led to 26 points for Concordia and a 15-point lead (46-31) early in the third quarter.
The Lady Warriors, however, kept battling back cutting Concordia’s lead to seven points on several occasions through the remainder of the game.
After a Grace Barry jumper gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the game, two jumpers, a layup and four free throws pulled the Lady Warriors to within 48-41 midway through the third.
Concordia built its lead back up to double figures late in the third after a Colby Duvel free throw made it 61-48.
But an Emma Shepard 3-pointer and two free throws by Amanda Hansen cut CU’s lead to 61-54 two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Philly Lammers’ layup off of a Midland turnover stretched the Bulldogs’ lead back to double digits at 65-54.
Three-pointers by Hansen and Lexi Kraft pulled Midland to within 67-60 with 6:16 to play in the game.
A Duvel layup at the 3-minute mark pushed CU’s lead to 75-62 but a Kraft 3 15 seconds later pulled Midland to within 75-65.
The two teams missed their next three shots until Kraft struck broke the scoreless drought with a 3 to make it 75-68 in favor of Concordia with 26 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs missed two free throws with 23 seconds left but a Kraft 3 with 19 seconds left was off the mark Concordia held off Midland the rest of the way for the win.
Kraft led the Lady Warriors with 16 points. She was joined in double figures by Amanda Hansen with 11 points and Emma Shepard with 10 off the bench.
Lammers scored a game-high 18 points to lead Concordia. Duvel and Barry each scored 16 points and Riley Sibbel chipped in 11 points.
Maddie Meadows led Midland with a game-high eight rebounds and shared team-high honors in assists with Emma Shepard with four apiece.
Lammers led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds and Barry ended with a game-high nine assists.
Midland (11-18 overall, 7-14 GPAC) wraps up its regular season Saturday when they host Mount Marty College at 2 p.m.
CONCORDIA 75, MIDLAND 68
Concordia 23 19 19 14 — 75
Midland 18 13 18 19 — 68
CONCORDIA (27-2 overall, 20-1 GPAC)
Lammers 18, Duvel 16, Barry 16, Sibbel 11, Rylee Pauli 8, Delani Fahey 3, MacKenzie Helman 2, Taryn Schuette 1. Totals 30-63 9-13 75.
MIDLAND (11-18, 7-14)
Kraft 16, Hansen 11, Makenna Sullivan 6, Katy Gathje 6, Meadows 3, E. Shepard 10, Sam Shepard 8, Lexis Haase 7, Peyton Wingert 1. Totals23-47 12-17 68.
3-pointers—CU 0-0 (). MU 10-26 (Kraft 4-8, Hansen 1-4, Meadows 1-4, E. Shepard 2-3, S. Shepard 1-3, Haase 1-3, Wingert 0-1).