Conybear earns ACHA honor

Conybear earns a national honor for a second straight season after being a Second-Team selection as a freshman. This year she lead Midland in points with 38 with 13 goals and 25 assists from her defenseman position.

“Ally is very deserving of this award and recognition,” coach Jason White said in a press release. “She’s been a leader on and off the ice for our team since her freshman year. She was a key component to our success this year. Not only does she represent our team on the national level but also our league.”