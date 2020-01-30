OMAHA -- Midland University’s men’s tennis team opened its 2020 season on Wednesday with a match against Creighton University.
The Warriors, who are coming off a Great Plains Athletic Conference title and their first-ever team appearance at the national tournament, lost to the Bluejays 7-0 at Hasnscom Tennis Center.
Creighton notched a sweep during doubles action winning all three matches and then taking six straight singles matches. The closest match of the day came in the battle of number threes in doubles as Enrique Del Rio and Bradyn Heiss pushed their opponents to extras before falling 7-5.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have a young team but we handled the pressure well,” stated head coach Bruno Campos. “Bradyn was the best player from our team and played doubles very well. This was a great learning experience for our team.”
Midland's women's and men's teams will have an exhibition match against Iowa Central on Friday, Jan. 31. The home opener is slated to begin at 2 p.m. inside the Fremont Family YMCA.