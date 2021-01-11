Dakota Wesleyan clamps down on Lady Warriors

Dakota Wesleyan was firing on all cylinders and outscored Midland 22-11 in the quarter. Shepard was a bright spot through the first two quarters as she was good for 10 points.

The Warriors struggled offensively, shooting just 34.6 percent (9-of-26) from the field versus 57.6 percent (19-of-33) for the Tigers in the first 20 minutes of action.

Wingert got the Warriors on track early in the third after knocking down a three for her 10th point of the afternoon. Moments later a steal from Lexis Haase resulted in a Makenna Sullivan layup, cutting the Tiger lead to 43-30 with 7:25 to go.

Turnovers on back-to-back possessions momentarily halted the momentum, but Sullivan came through with a layup to bring the score to 48-32.

It would be Sullivan again as the senior drained one from three, bring the score to 48-35 with under five remaining. The Tigers roared back though with buckets on back-to-back possessions, building the lead back up to a comfortable 52-35 advantage. They continued to charge ahead, looking comfortable on Midland’s home court, heading into the final quarter with a 59-39 edge.

Dakota Wesleyan got on the board first in the fourth quarter, hitting a jumper for a 61-39 lead.

Midland (11-6, 8-6) will be back in action on Wednesday as they host the College of Saint Mary for a midweek conference showdown. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. inside of Wikert Event Center. The Warriors and Flames clashed on Jan. 4, with Midland running away with a 65-57 road win.

