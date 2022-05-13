Dam named Midland men's hockey coach

Midland dropped the interim tag from men's hockey head coach Jan Dam Wednesday, naming the coach the new head of the program.

Dam had served as the Warrior' interim head coach for half of the 2021-22 season after serving as an assistant the year prior.

“Coaching hockey is my passion and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue working with the men’s team," Dam said. "We’ve got a lot of guys returning and will have a solid group of newcomers coming in to help us get better.”

In addition to coaching the Warriors, he has served as the director of player development for the Fremont Flyers and was the head coach of the Flyers’ high school travel team in 2021-22.

The Warriors went 4-6-1 during the second semester under Dam.

Originally from Liberec, Czech Republic, Dam played hockey in his home country prior to his time with the El Paso Rhinos of the WSHL. He then helped start the ACHA program at the University of Texas-El Paso before moving to Nebraska to work with the Fremont Flyers organization.

Additionally, Midland promoted women's head coach Jason White to Director of Hockey at the university, where he will oversee both the men's and women's programs while maintaining his status as the head women's coach.

White will assist with the recruiting, scheduling, and operations, and will mentor the Warriors’ hockey coaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0