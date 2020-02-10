Dance team finishes as runner-up

CRETE—Midland University’s competitive dance team placed second at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday. The Warriors were vying for their seventh-straight conference title but were bested by the dancers from Morningside College.

“It’s definitely disappointing to not come home with a GPAC win for the first time in 6 years, but regardless of the outcome, I could not be more proud of the team,” stated head coach Katie Speicher after the competition. “Their performance on Saturday was one of the strongest routines they’ve hit, and they left the floor after their routine feeling proud of their performance.”

Midland, which has one of the best average scores this season, was awarded a score of 86.10 while the Mustangs earned a score of 88.07 from the judges. Rounding out the rest of the scores were: Doane (3rd, 78.20), Northwestern (4th, 68.13), Hastings (5th, 65.37), Concordia (6th, 61.00), Saint Mary (7th, 60.57), Dordt (8th, 58.37), Briar Cliff (9th, 36.23), and Mount Marty (10th, 28.63).

The conference championship comes at the midway point of the Warriors’ regular season schedule. They’ll have two more competitions before the NAIA National Qualifier. First up is a road trip to Adrian, Michigan to compete at the Saints Spectacular hosted by Siena Heights.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0