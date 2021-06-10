Daviaire Dickson tabbed as next men's wrestling head coach at Midland

Daviaire Dickerson will be the next head coach of the Midland men's wrestling program the college announced Thursday.

Dickerson spent the last two years as an assistant coach for the men's twam while also serving as the women's head coach.

He was named the KCAC Women’s Wrestling Coach of the Year last season and helped guide the Warriors to a runner-up finish in the KCAC with three athletes winning individual titles. At the NAIA Championships, Midland placed 10th with one wrestler winning their division.

“We are very excited to have Daviaire lead our men’s wrestling program,” said Jeff Braun, Assistant Athletic Director. “He has been a great asset to our athletics department the past two years, coaching in both the men’s and women’s programs.”

Last season the Warriors had five wrestlers place at the GPAC Championships, including Tyson Beauperthuy who won the 184-pound class and then went on to be the NAIA National Runner-Up.

Originally from Layton, Utah, Dickerson was a dual-sport collegiate athlete playing football and wrestling. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Psychology from Arizona Christian University and just completed his M.B.A. from Midland University in 2021.

