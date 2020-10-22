Depth, experience keys for Lady Warriors

The Midland women’s basketball will rely on its depth and experience as it enters the 2020 season Thursday night at home against Kansas Wesleyan.
“I really feel like eight or nine kids who could start on any given night and we wouldn’t drop off,” Midland coach Shawn Gilbert, entering his eighth year at the helm of the Lady Warriors, said.
The Lady Warriors, coming off a 12-19 campaign last season (8-14 in GPAC play, were picked to finish ninth in the GPAC in the preseason coaches poll.
The Lady Warriors return three of their five starters from last season in honorable mention All-GPAC wing Makenna Sullivan, post Katy Gathje and point guard Lexi Kraft.
Sullivan and Gathje are two of Midland’s four seniors and have played a combined 158 games for the Lady Warriors.
“They’ve been through the GPAC wars, so you rely on them for their toughness and leadership,” Gilbert said.
All told, Midland returns six players who played over 300 minutes last season
“They have played a lot of basketball even in a reserve role,” Gilbert said.
The biggest question mark for Midland’s offense will be who picks up the scoring load shouldered by now graduated Amanda Hanson, who averaged a team-high 13.2 points per game last year as the only Lady Warrior to average double-figures.
Gilbert believes it won’t just be one player that steps up to pick up the offensive slack.
“Right now I could not tell you who to look for to be our leading scorer,” Gilbert said. “I couldn’t tell you who will be our leading rebounder. This group, they are very unselfish and share the basketball. I have been really happy with how it’s kind of been by committee.”
MIdland averaged 69.9 points per game last year. Lexis Haase returns as the second leading scorer, averaging 7.7 ppg off the bench while Gathje notched a 7.1 average.
“I think this group has taken it upon themselves to give us a new identity and kind of change how we’ve done things in the last two or three years,” Gilbert said.
Kraft enters year two of orchestrating the Lady Warriors offense after dishing out 76 assists as a freshman. Gilbert said point guards often take a big jump in their understanding of the offense and on the court maturity between their freshman and sophomore campaigns and he expects that to be the case with Kraft.
“She is just a little more of a complete player,” Gilbert said.
With the depth
“We are playing a little bit of a different style, a little bit more uptempo, get out in transition a little more,” Gilbert said. “At this point, we aren’t overly worried about who gets the basketball in what scoring area.”
Adding to Midland’s option is freshman Kennedy Darner, who averaged 10 points per game as a senior at Millard West.
“She has been a really nice surprise for us with the level that she has played at and how fast she has caught on to the game,” Gilbert said.
Midland got in one exhibition game against Northeast Community College on Oct. 17 before starting up regular season play.
The Lady Warriors had their non-conference games trimmed down to three contests due to the coronavirus.
Midland begins its season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Kansas Wesleyan at home. The Coyotes are coming off a 26-6 season a year ago that included a trip to the NAIA National tournament and the 15th spot on the postseason Top 25 coaches’ poll.
