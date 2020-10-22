Depth, experience keys for Lady Warriors

Gilbert believes it won’t just be one player that steps up to pick up the offensive slack.

“Right now I could not tell you who to look for to be our leading scorer,” Gilbert said. “I couldn’t tell you who will be our leading rebounder. This group, they are very unselfish and share the basketball. I have been really happy with how it’s kind of been by committee.”

MIdland averaged 69.9 points per game last year. Lexis Haase returns as the second leading scorer, averaging 7.7 ppg off the bench while Gathje notched a 7.1 average.

“I think this group has taken it upon themselves to give us a new identity and kind of change how we’ve done things in the last two or three years,” Gilbert said.

Kraft enters year two of orchestrating the Lady Warriors offense after dishing out 76 assists as a freshman. Gilbert said point guards often take a big jump in their understanding of the offense and on the court maturity between their freshman and sophomore campaigns and he expects that to be the case with Kraft.

“She is just a little more of a complete player,” Gilbert said.

With the depth