Fremont Moo pitcher Daylon Dobish got all the run support he needed in the third inning Thursday night against the Hub City Hotshots.
The Moo scored four times in the third and Dobish did the rest as Fremont picked up a 5-2 win at Moller Field.
Dobish, a Midland University product, scattered nine hits while throwing a complete game. He walked two and struck out one.
Peter Carlson of the Moo led off the third with a single. After Dillon Sears walked, Tyler Push hit a ground out to advance the runners. Wilson Ehrhardt popped out, but Luke White delivered a two-run single. Brock Reller made it 4-0 with a two-run home run.
The Hotshots cut the deficit in half in the top of the sixth. Daniel Durazo led off with a walk, but he was thrown out by center fielder Push when he tried to go from first to third on Parker Borg's single. Dobish got Colton Cox to pop up for the second out, but Ean VonWald and Ryan Olson followed with run-scoring doubles. Robbie McCargar grounded out to end the inning.
Reller finished the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jack Blogg took the loss. He allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and five walks in five innings. He also struck out three. Noah Soltero gave up a run in two innings of work while Krisjon Segleski pitched a scoreless eighth.
The Moo were scheduled to host the Hotshots on Friday night at Moller in the team's final regular-season home game of the season. Results weren't available at press time. On Saturday and Sunday, Fremont plays the Badlands Bigsticks in Dickinson, N.D.