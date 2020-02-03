Dordt University defeated Midland University 100-79 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Saturday at Wikert Event Center.
The Defenders weathered a brief rally attempt in the second half to improve to 18-7 overall and 9-6 GPAC play.
“We haven’t been able to be solid and sound enough in these types of games against really good teams,” said Midland head coach Oliver Drake. “We just have to continue to try and get better.”
In the first 20 minutes, Ben Geslink totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to lead Dordt. He finished the game with a team-high 20 points while adding nine rebounds and four assists.
The Defenders used a 16-0 run late in the first half to increase their lead as high as 24 before taking a 21-point lead into halftime.
Sophomore guard Emanuel Bryson came off the bench and scored 14 points in the first half.
Despite the rough go late in the first half, Midland came out in the second half and tried to take the momentum. The Warriors got a quick bucket from junior Laurence Merritt to open the half, then turned defense into offense as freshman Sam Mailloux scored a point-blank look to force an early timeout from Dordt.
Mailloux followed with two blocks and hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to cut Dordt’s lead to 13 and later, a pair of free throws from freshman Hunter Mengel brought Midland within single digits.
“We didn’t get after them much at halftime, I just asked the guys what they thought because typically the players have a pretty good feel for what’s going on,” Drake said. “They were real about it, and we just asked them to respond and control what they could control in the second half.”
The Defenders, though, quickly got the lead back to 20 points and managed to keep it for much of the final 10 minutes as they eclipsed the century mark for the fourth time this season.
Zach Bussard totaled 14 points and grabbed 5 rebounds for Dordt and Cade Bleeker (19 points, 9 rebounds), Garrett Franken (17 points, 10 rebounds), and Marcus Winterfeld (12 points) helped Dordt get the win.
Sophomore guard Bowen Sandquist finished with 16 points for Midland thanks to 4-for7 shooting from the field while Bryson finished with 21 to lead all scorers. Merritt (14), freshman Jake Rueschhoff (10), and Mengel (10) each finished in double figures as well.
“Our guys are making progress behind the scenes, but for whatever reason, on game nights, we don’t always show it,” Drake said. “I like this group, and as a young bunch, they showed some character in the second half.”
The Warriors travel to Sioux City, Iowa at 8 Wednesday to play the No. 1 Morningside College Mustangs.