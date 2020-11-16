Dordt outpaces Warriors men's basketball

A season-high point total wasn’t enough for the Midland men’s basketball team to knockoff Dordt, falling 82-73 Saturday afternoon.
“We were really proud of the way our guys battled against a really good Dordt team,” said coach Oliver Drake. “We made some major strides in a lot of areas. Our group will continue to work to get better together.”
The Warriors (0-3, 0-2 GPAC) got their offense going quickly with a barrage of 3-point shots in the first half.
A lay-up by Dordt (5-0, 1-0 GPAC) forward Dejay Fykstra gave the Defenders a 9-6 lead, and then the Warriors would knock down four-straight 3-pointers to take an 18-13 lead halfway through the first half.
Junior guard Emanuel Bryson, who finished with 23 points, knocked down three of the four deep balls and finished the afternoon 7 of 12 from behind the arc.
Bryson was not alone as junior guard Bo Sandquist, who added nine points and six rebounds, and senior guard Laurence Merritt, who finished with 10 points and four assists, would also find their shooting grooves as the pair shot a combined 5-of-7 from downtown in the first half.
The barrage of three’s wasn’t enough to shake Dordt, led by freshman forward Jacob Vis, who didn’t miss a shot in the first period—5-of-5, 13 points—as the Defenders took a 44-40 lead into halftime.
After halftime, the two sides would trade baskets for most of the half as the Warriors would continue to stay within five points of the Defenders and tied the game multiple times.
The Warriors offensive attack was well-balanced, all eight players who played in the 2nd half scored, but the Dordt defense proved to be too much as the Warriors shot 36.7% from the field (11-of-30) and 29.4% from the arc (5-of-17) in the half.
The Warriors could not find the same success on the defensive end as the Defenders shot 52% from the field (13-of-25) and consistently got to the free-throw line (10-of-17).
The Warriors would cut the lead to six, 73-67, with a Bryson 3-point shot with 3:32 to go, but the Defenders would go on a game-clinching 7-1 run to put the Warriors away.
The Warriors will be back on the court Wednesday when they will face Hastings (3-1, 0-0 GPAC). The conference matchup is set to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. inside Wikert Event Center in Fremont.
