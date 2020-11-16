Dordt outpaces Warriors men's basketball

A season-high point total wasn’t enough for the Midland men’s basketball team to knockoff Dordt, falling 82-73 Saturday afternoon.

“We were really proud of the way our guys battled against a really good Dordt team,” said coach Oliver Drake. “We made some major strides in a lot of areas. Our group will continue to work to get better together.”

The Warriors (0-3, 0-2 GPAC) got their offense going quickly with a barrage of 3-point shots in the first half.

A lay-up by Dordt (5-0, 1-0 GPAC) forward Dejay Fykstra gave the Defenders a 9-6 lead, and then the Warriors would knock down four-straight 3-pointers to take an 18-13 lead halfway through the first half.

Junior guard Emanuel Bryson, who finished with 23 points, knocked down three of the four deep balls and finished the afternoon 7 of 12 from behind the arc.

Bryson was not alone as junior guard Bo Sandquist, who added nine points and six rebounds, and senior guard Laurence Merritt, who finished with 10 points and four assists, would also find their shooting grooves as the pair shot a combined 5-of-7 from downtown in the first half.