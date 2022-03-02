 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drake out as Midland men's hoops coach

Midland is moving on from Oliver Drake as their head coach of the men's basketball program. 

Drake went 96-104 as the Warriors head man.

Under his reign, Midland posted three seasons at 16-14 including this past year, three losing seasons and one 21-10 campaign in 2016 that saw the Warriors reach the NAIA Division II national tournament opening round.

“We thank Coach Drake for his commitment to the Warrior men’s basketball program for the past seven years,” said Midland Director of Athletics Courtney Thomsen in a press release.

Midland will conduct a nation-wide search for Drake's replacement, effective immediately. 

