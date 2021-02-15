Durham Goree, Lewis win divisions at Warrior Open

Serenity Durham Goree and Mahealani Lewis won their respective divisions while Esther Walker earned a runner-up finish as Midland University hosted the 2021 Warrior Open on Saturday. The Warriors had nine wrestlers competing in the event that featured a total of 89 athletes from nine schools and three clubs.
Walker opened her day in the 101-pound division with a tough loss to Chalimar Rodriguez of William Penn via a 2:13 pin.
She would respond in a big way winning her next two matches via one-sided tech falls. She bested Kylie Marlin of York, 12-0, and Ella Whitaker of York, 10-0.
In her final bout of the round-robin format was a 1:28 pin of Annaliz Duran of Indian Hills.
Durham Goree was a perfect 3-0 on the day in the 116-pound division with a pair of decisions and a fall.
She won a 6-5 decision over #5-ranked Josie Bartishofski of Jamestown. Then won a tiebreaker 6-6 decision over #20-ranked Savannah Kiddoo of Central Methodist. In the championship bout, she pinned Hannah Peterson (unattached) in 2:56.
In the 155-pound division, Lewis came out on top with a perfect 3-0 record. She had a pair of first-period pins followed by a win by decision. It took 1:46 for her to pin Derriane Morrison of Ottawa in her first bout and then a mere 46 seconds to take down Jacqueline Carreras of Hastings. In the championship match, she held on to win a 6-4 decision over Bella Mitchell of York.
Prethy Enriquez also picked up three wins on the day but just missed a placing in the large field of athletes in the 123-pound division. She opened with an 8-0 decision over Katy Figuerou of York before being sent to the consolation bracket following a 10-0 tech fall loss to Ariana Wolkerstorfer of Greensboro. On the consolation side, she won an 8-0 decision over Kari German of Indian Hills and a 10-8 decision over Cora Johnson-Woessne of Central Methodist. Her bid for a spot in the third-place match evaporated with a late pinfall loss to Wolerkerstorfer.
Other Warriors’ Results
- Salem Scobee (109): 0-2
- Avery Thomason (123): 0-2
- Ashlee Palimo’o (136): 0-2
- Tayler Hayase (136): 1-2
- Serena Sanchez (191): 1-2
Midland will have one more dual meet before beginning their postseason. The Warriors will travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa on Tuesday, February 16 for a head-to-head matchup with William Penn. The KCAC Championships are slated for February 27 with the NAIA Championships on March 12-13.