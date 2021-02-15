Durham Goree, Lewis win divisions at Warrior Open

Serenity Durham Goree and Mahealani Lewis won their respective divisions while Esther Walker earned a runner-up finish as Midland University hosted the 2021 Warrior Open on Saturday. The Warriors had nine wrestlers competing in the event that featured a total of 89 athletes from nine schools and three clubs.

Walker opened her day in the 101-pound division with a tough loss to Chalimar Rodriguez of William Penn via a 2:13 pin.

She would respond in a big way winning her next two matches via one-sided tech falls. She bested Kylie Marlin of York, 12-0, and Ella Whitaker of York, 10-0.

In her final bout of the round-robin format was a 1:28 pin of Annaliz Duran of Indian Hills.

Durham Goree was a perfect 3-0 on the day in the 116-pound division with a pair of decisions and a fall.

She won a 6-5 decision over #5-ranked Josie Bartishofski of Jamestown. Then won a tiebreaker 6-6 decision over #20-ranked Savannah Kiddoo of Central Methodist. In the championship bout, she pinned Hannah Peterson (unattached) in 2:56.