A quartet of Moo pitchers quieted the Spearfish Sasquatch offense to secure a 7-1 win over the visitors from South Dakota Wednesday.

Starter Luke Gainer went the first four innings, limiting Spearfish to just two hits while striking out five and walking a pair.

Brandon Lundquist ended up with the win, tossing the fifth and sixth innings while giving up one hit and one run. He struck out three while walking two and hitting three batters.

Luke Hamzeh and Braden Sweet combined to cover the final three innings with Hamzeh tossing two frames and Sweet coming on for the ninth.

The Moo got on the board with a bang in the bottom of the first. Josh Blount reached on a fielder’s choice. Tyman Long brought him in with a blast to Main Street for a 2-0 lead.

Blake Tablazon extended the Moo lead to 3-0 in the second, motoring around the base paths a pair of Sasquatch throwing errors.

Fremont doubled its lead in the third. Tyler Harrington led off with a double off the left field fence. Two batters later, Ben Swails delivered a RBI single, scoring Harrington.

Swails stole second and third before Tyler Hummel reached on a walk. Jason Clark drove in Swails with a sacrifice fly to right field. Hummell crossed on an RBI single by Christian Hobbs, who extended his hit-streak to seven games with a single in the first, to set the lead at 6-0.

Fremont finished its offensive production in the fourth, scoring a run on a Sasquatch throwing error.

Spearfish scored its lone run of the game in the fifth, taking advantage of a bases loaded wild pitch thrown by Lundquist.