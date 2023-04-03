Midland’s Madilynn Edwards set the new single-season goal record in a losing effort by the Warriors Sunday as William Penn claimed a 15-4 victory.

Edwards scored on a free position shot with 8:36 left on the clock in the second quarter to give her sole ownership of the single-season record for goals scored since Midland became an NAIA member for women’s lacrosse.

She scored another goal in the second half to raise the bar to 31 goals so far with three games to play.

After the first draw, Chloe Harrison scored the first goal of the match less than three minutes into the first quarter. The Statesmen answered with three goals of their own backed by Bailee Royal’s two goals.

Lexi Wilks brought the Warriors back to within one on a free position shot before the end of the quarter. William Penn scored four goals in the second quarter with the lone goal for the Warriors coming from Edwards to keep them in contention .

Down 7-3 after the break, the Warriors couldn’t stop the home team from scoring on a 3-0 run to put them up 7. After MU scored one more via Edwards, the Statesmen put the game out of reach by scoring the last five goals of the match.

Midland (4-5, 0-1 KCAC) will return to Fremont for its final home game against Ottawa (3-3, 1-1 KCAC) a week from Monday. First draw is set for 4 p.m. at Heedum Field on April 10.