Ehtan Blair, Warriors finish fifth at Blue RIver Classic

Midland’s men’s golf team hit the links for the first time this fall and came away with a fifth place finish and an individual in the top five at the Blue River Classic at Beatrice Country Club Wednesday.

Sophomore Ethan Blair finished in a tie for fifth place, shooting a second round 75 to finished at 155 for the two-round tournament.

He finished with the second-most pars for the tournament, coming away with an even score on 21 of the 36 holes played.

Jake Butler claimed a top 15 finish, tying for 15th with a 162 (89, 73) score, while teammate Sam Elgert earned a top 20 finish in a tie for 19th at 163 (87, 76).

Elgert claimed one of the fourth eagles carded in the tournament.

Zach Weber took home 44th place with a 172 (87, 85) and Andrew Egan rounded out the team score with a 178 (97, 81).

The Warriors team score was 648, one stroke behind Briar Cliff and Dordt.

Iowa Western’s two teams finished 1-2 with the top team, led by medalist Grant Jabenis, winning the team trophy with a 620.