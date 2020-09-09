 Skip to main content
Ehtan Blair, Warriors finish fifth at Blue RIver Classic
Midland Warrior

Midland’s men’s golf team hit the links for the first time this fall and came away with a fifth place finish and an individual in the top five at the Blue River Classic at Beatrice Country Club Wednesday.

Sophomore Ethan Blair finished in a tie for fifth place, shooting a second round 75 to finished at 155 for the two-round tournament.

He finished with the second-most pars for the tournament, coming away with an even score on 21 of the 36 holes played.

Jake Butler claimed a top 15 finish, tying for 15th with a 162 (89, 73) score, while teammate Sam Elgert earned a top 20 finish in a tie for 19th at 163 (87, 76).

Elgert claimed one of the fourth eagles carded in the tournament.

Zach Weber took home 44th place with a 172 (87, 85) and Andrew Egan rounded out the team score with a 178 (97, 81).

The Warriors team score was 648, one stroke behind Briar Cliff and Dordt.

Iowa Western’s two teams finished 1-2 with the top team, led by medalist Grant Jabenis, winning the team trophy with a 620.

Midland also had three golfers comepete as individuals. Will Schmidt tied for 51st with a 176 (91,85), Nate Svec tied for 56th with a 179 (96, 83) and Will Hays took 71st with a 195 (99, 96).

Midland returns to the course for the Northwest Iowa National Invite on Sept. 21.

