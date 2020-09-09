Ehtan Blair, Warriors finish fifth at Blue RIver Classic

Midland’s men’s golf team hit the links for the first time this fall and came away with a fifth place finish and an individual in the top five at the Blue River Classic at Beatrice Country Club Wednesday.
Sophomore Ethan Blair finished in a tie for fifth place, shooting a second round 75 to finished at 155 for the two-round tournament.
He finished with the second-most pars for the tournament, coming away with an even score on 21 of the 36 holes played.
Jake Butler claimed a top 15 finish, tying for 15th with a 162 (89, 73) score, while teammate Sam Elgert earned a top 20 finish in a tie for 19th at 163 (87, 76).
Elgert claimed one of the fourth eagles carded in the tournament.
Zach Weber took home 44th place with a 172 (87, 85) and Andrew Egan rounded out the team score with a 178 (97, 81).
The Warriors team score was 648, one stroke behind Briar Cliff and Dordt.
Iowa Western’s two teams finished 1-2 with the top team, led by medalist Grant Jabenis, winning the team trophy with a 620.
Midland also had three golfers comepete as individuals. Will Schmidt tied for 51st with a 176 (91,85), Nate Svec tied for 56th with a 179 (96, 83) and Will Hays took 71st with a 195 (99, 96).
Midland returns to the course for the Northwest Iowa National Invite on Sept. 21.
