Eight athletes honored by GPAC conference

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Midland University placed eight athletes on the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field teams announced recently by the conference.

Vivian Sanchez (1000m), Avery Blahauvietz (weight throw), and Cienna Womack (60H, long jump, triple jump, and pentathlon) earned all-conference honors on the women’s side.

Jonathan Quintanilla (600m), Jose Gonzalez (1000m), Daniel Olson (1000m), Seth Sabata (shot put), and Dylan Kucera (shot put and weight throw) earned spots on the all-conference team for the men.

Rachel Battershell from Concordia was named the Female GPAC Athlete-of-the-Meet scoring 22.5 points. Jacob Vander Plaats from Dordt was named the Male GPAC Athlete-of-the-Meet scoring 30 points.

Matt Beisel from Concordia has been named the Jim McMahon Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Women’s Indoor Coach-of-the-Year. The Bulldogs won the women’s title on Saturday with 193 points.

Craig Heynen from Dordt has been named the Fred Beile Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Coach-of-the-Year. Dordt’s men scored 154 points and placed second in the meet.

The GPAC Indoor Track and Field Championships were held on Friday and Saturday, February 21-22 at Dakota Wesleyan in the Avera Sports and Wellness Complex/Corrigan Arena.

