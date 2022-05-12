Eight Midland softball players earn All-GPAC honors

Eight Midland softball players earned All-GPAC honors, including sweeping the 2022 GPAC Player- and Pitcher and Coach-of-the-Year honors.

Roni Foote was named the GPAC Player-of-the-Year and Aliyah Rincon was named the GPAC Pitcher-of-the-Year while first-year head coach Beth Singleton was named the Coach-of-the-Year

Foote, Emily Prai and Rincon were each named to the All-GPAC First Team. Kaitlyn Rickey, Ali Smith, and Sheridan Wayne all earned All-GPAC Second Team nods. Hailee Fliam and Diana Nisbett were both named Honorable Mentions.

Foote earned her second All-GPAC First Team selection. In 2022, she ranks second on the team with a .384 batting average.

Through 46 games, she has 53 hits with 21 being for extra bases. Her 11 home runs and 59 RBIs were tops on the team and rank second in the GPAC.

Prai also makes her second All-GPAC First Team appearance. This season, she leads the team with a .414 batting average from her lead-off spot.

She has a .462 on-base percentage with 56 runs scored, both team-highs along with leading the team with 21 stolen bases.

Rincon earned All-GPAC First Team for the second-straight season. In 26 appearances in the circle, she has a 21-4 record with one save. She has 10 shutouts and has pitched 21 complete games.

She has held opponents to a .203 average with a total of 44 runs allowed through 156.0 innings.

Rickey has come on strong for the Warriors in the second half of the season. After appearing mostly as a pinch-runner early, she has become a mainstay in the Warriors’ lineup with starts in each of the last 19 games.

Through 31 games played, she holds a .356 batting average with 23 RBIs on just 21 hits, three of which were home runs.

Smith earns her first All-GPAC honor in her third season as a Warrior. She has split starts behind the plate catching in her junior season. This year, she has 24 starts and 28 total appearances. Hitting .278 at the plate, she has six extra-base hits, including three home runs.

Wayne makes the All-GPAC second team in her first season for Midland. Splitting starts at first base, with an occasional start as the designated player, she has compiled a .319 batting average with 22 hits.

She has translated those hits into 18 runs scored and 11 RBIs with three home runs. On the base path, she has 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts.

Fliam earns All-GPAC Honorable Mention after being a second-team selection in 2021. As the veteran of the Warriors’ staff, she has a solid 2.66 earned run average through 110.1 innings.

She has 12 complete games to her tally this year with 83 strikeouts as Midland’s game one starter.

Nisbett makes her first postseason awards list as an All-GPAC Honorable Mention. In her third season as a Warrior, she has found a spot in the lineup as the designated player and first baseman.

She has 41 starts in 41 games this year and currently holds a .275 batting average. She has 28 RBIs, second-most on the team, with her 30 hits. Of those hits, nine have been for extra bases with three home runs.

In just her first season leading the Warriors, Singleton led the team to the GPAC Regular Season Championship with a 19-3 record in conference play. Midland is 36-10 on the year, earning a bid to the NAIA Opening Round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0