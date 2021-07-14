Eleven runs in the 7th propel Moo to win

The Fremont Moo offense needed just one inning to knock off the Sioux Falls Sunfish Tuesday night.

The seventh frame featured11 Moo runs to secure the 11-10 win.

The win clinched a 3-2 advantage in the five-game series between the two teams and gave the Moo first place in the Clark Division second half race at the conclusion of Tuesday’s action.

Fremont (29-14) snatched control of the game in the top of the seventh. With one out, Jack Simonsen singled through the left side.

A walk to Ryan Koski and a single to left by Ryne Hays loaded the bases. Dillon Sears worked a walk, scoring Simonsen to cut the game to 4-1, Sunfish.

Sioux Falls starter Mitch Stone was lifted in favor of Tom Sun.

Darien Morphew lined the second pitch from Sun to right for an RBI single, scoring Koski. Then Austin Baskin reached on an error by the third baseman, driving in Hays to pull Fremont back to within one, 4-3.

With EJ Taylor at the plate, Sun bounced a pitch to the plate, allowing Sears to score on the wild pitch, tying the game at four.

Taylor followed with a single to right, scoring Morphew to put Fremont ahead, 5-4.