Emporia State knocks off Midland tennis

Playing for the final time indoors this spring, Midland University hosted Emporia State University at the Fremont Family YMCA on Monday morning for a men’s and women’s tennis dual.

The Hornets’ teams entered the day unbeaten this spring and remained unblemished, defeating the Warriors 5-2 on the men’s side and 7-0 on the women’s.

In doubles play on the women’s side, Elyse Splichal and Grace Felder were able to take a point from the Hornets’ top pair but lost the match 6-1 at No. 1s. ESU swept the matchup at No. 2s and No. 3s.

Their momentum carried over into singles play where they won in straight sets in all matches. The Midland women fall to 2-5 with the loss.

On the men’s side, Tycho Janssen and Luca Struffi won their doubles match of No. 2s by a 6-4 score.

In singles, No. 1 Miguel Abete and No. 5 Janssen each won their respective matches. Abete won in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) while Janssen won in extras (7-6, 4-6, 10-3).

In last week’s ITA NAIA Rankings, Abete was ranked 45th in singles play, 5th in the Central Region.

This weekend Midland will begin Great Plains Athletic Conference play with a pair of conference duals.