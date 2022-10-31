Erwin era opens with win as Midland splits pair of Dakota State Classic games

The Tyler Erwin era opened with a win as the Midland men's basketball program started its season at the Dakota State Classic over the weekend.

The Warriors came away with an 85-79 win over Presentation College Friday then lost 63-61 to host Dakota State Saturday.

In Friday's season opener, freshman Jake Orr didn’t take long to get his first points as a Warrior, stealing the ball on the opening possession for a lay-up, jump starting a 15-0 run to start the game. Midland's lead grew to as many as 32-7 in the opening half.

Leading by 20 at the break, Midland saw Presentation open with an 11-2 run to bring the lead down to 13.

With four and a half minutes left, the Saints went on a 15-6 run to bring the Warriors’ lead down to four points with 1:34 to play.

Midland sealed the win by making 10 straight from the foul line.

Midland shot 50 percent from three (8-of-16) and 85 percent from the free throw line (23-of-27) for the game.

Jake Rueschhoff led the way with 17 points, going 10-for-10 at the charity stripe. Ryan Larsen hit a team-high three shots from behind the arc, for a 15-point night. Freshmen Dominic Humm and Orr also reached double digits with 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Orr added five assists and 3 steals to his stat line, both team highs, while Jack Cooper and Emanuel Bryson led the way with eight rebounds apiece.

Saturday, Midland dropped a back-and-forth battle with Dakota State which featured nine first half lead changes.

Cooper and Larsen were the Warriors’ 1-2 punch as they battled back to a 45-45 tie with 13:25 left to go in the game.

Soon after, the Trojans went on a 12-4 run to grab the day's largest lead at eight points.

Midland had a look late to tie the game following a Rueschhoff block with 30 seconds on the clock, but were unable to turn the final possession into points to take its first loss of the year.

Larsen finished with a team-high 19 points, while Rueschhoff and Orr completed their nights with 10 points apiece. Cooper and Orr both snagged seven rebounds. Cooper added eight points and two blocks to his final stat line.

Midland (1-1) will host York (1-0) at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 for the Warriors home opener.