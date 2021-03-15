Estrella-Beauchamp wins national title for Midland women's wrestling

Midland's Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp completed an undefeated NAIA season, winning the 143-pound division while two other Warriors joined her in earning All-America honors at the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational this weekend in Jamestown, North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.
As a team, Midland placed 10th overall.
Estrella-Beauchamp cruised her way through the early rounds, winning her first two bouts by pinfall. She then won a tech fall in the quarterfinals to guarantee an All-America placing. In her semifinal bout, her opponent lasted the entirety of the match with Estrella-Beauchamp winning 8-4 to advance to the finals.
In the championship bout at 143 she squared up with sixth-seeded Erin Redford of Eastern Oregon. It was a close bout with Waipuilani coming out on top, 4-3.
Mahealani Lewis was the next highest finisher for Midland, placing 4th at 155-pounds. After opening with a pair of falls she needed a tie-breaker to get past India Page of Brewton Parker in the championship quarterfinals. She would lose her next match in the semifinal round 14-9, sending her to the consolation bracket.
Already guaranteed an All-America spot, Lewis rebounded from her first setback with another win by pinfall. That victory moved her to the battle for third place where she suffered her second loss of the invitational and of the season. She was pinned by fifth-seeded Kendra Thompson of Campbellsville.
The Warriors’ third All-America was Serenity Durham Goree at 116-pounds. Like her teammates, Durham Goree had commanding wins in her first two bouts. Both were won by tech fall on her way to the quarterfinals.
In the quarterfinals, she met up with Josie Bartishofski of Jamestown, her season long nemesis. The two had met three times prior with the Jimmie wrestler getting the win twice. Bartishofski earned the win once more, a 4-0 decision, sending Serenity to the consolation bracket.
She bounced back with an 11-8 win to guarantee her a top-eight placing. She then suffered her second loss of the tournament before winning the seventh-place bout over Carolina Johnson of Southern Oregon.
Other Results:
- Esther Walker (101): 2-2
- Salem Scobee (109): 1-2
- Avery Thomason (123): 0-2
- Prethy Enriquez (123): 0-2
- Ashlee Palimo’o (136): 2-2
- Tayler Hayase (136): 1-2
- Samantha Segura-Veliz (143): 0-2
- Jasmine Ballesteros (170): 1-2
- Serena Sanchez (191): 2-2