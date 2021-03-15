Estrella-Beauchamp wins national title for Midland women's wrestling

Midland's Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp completed an undefeated NAIA season, winning the 143-pound division while two other Warriors joined her in earning All-America honors at the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Invitational this weekend in Jamestown, North Dakota on Friday and Saturday.

As a team, Midland placed 10th overall.

Estrella-Beauchamp cruised her way through the early rounds, winning her first two bouts by pinfall. She then won a tech fall in the quarterfinals to guarantee an All-America placing. In her semifinal bout, her opponent lasted the entirety of the match with Estrella-Beauchamp winning 8-4 to advance to the finals.

In the championship bout at 143 she squared up with sixth-seeded Erin Redford of Eastern Oregon. It was a close bout with Waipuilani coming out on top, 4-3.

Mahealani Lewis was the next highest finisher for Midland, placing 4th at 155-pounds. After opening with a pair of falls she needed a tie-breaker to get past India Page of Brewton Parker in the championship quarterfinals. She would lose her next match in the semifinal round 14-9, sending her to the consolation bracket.