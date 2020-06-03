Expedition League sets June 26 as Opening Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baseball fans can finally circle a date on their calander for the return of the Fremont Moo and the Expedition League.

The league announced Wednesday night that June 26 will be its new opening day, just a month later than the original start date for the league.

Four teams will not take part in the 2020 season - Casper Horseheads, Sioux Falls Sunfish, Spearfish Sasquatch, and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks - due to restrictions and health guidelines still in place in those areas. All four teams are expected back for the 2021 season.

The Moo’s summer will be full, playing 52 games in 55 days with the regular season ending on Aug. 19.

A three-game series between the winner of the Lewis Division and the winner of the Clark Division will decide the league championship with the best-of-three finale beginning Aug. 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0