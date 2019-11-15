GREENWOOD, Ind. – The 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District for soccer have been announced. The awards recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their efforts both on the playing field and in the classroom.
Midland University’s Marley Farrell and Alaina Melanson were both named to the CoSIDA NAIA District 3 Academic Team and are now eligible for Academic All-America voting later this month.
Farrell, a senior midfielder from Long Beach, California, has been a mainstay in the Warriors’ starting lineup since arriving on campus. She will graduate in May with a degree in Nursing.
You have free articles remaining.
Melanson, a senior defender from San Diego, California, has started nearly every game for the Warriors in her tenure. She is a Nursing major and will graduate in May.
The duo have helped guide the Warriors to a regular season conference championship and to back-to-back national championship appearances.
First-team all-district honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.