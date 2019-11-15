{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District for soccer have been announced. The awards recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their efforts both on the playing field and in the classroom.

Midland University’s Marley Farrell and Alaina Melanson were both named to the CoSIDA NAIA District 3 Academic Team and are now eligible for Academic All-America voting later this month.

Farrell, a senior midfielder from Long Beach, California, has been a mainstay in the Warriors’ starting lineup since arriving on campus. She will graduate in May with a degree in Nursing.

Melanson, a senior defender from San Diego, California, has started nearly every game for the Warriors in her tenure. She is a Nursing major and will graduate in May.

The duo have helped guide the Warriors to a regular season conference championship and to back-to-back national championship appearances.

First-team all-district honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.

