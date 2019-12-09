SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Fifth-ranked Dordt shot 56.7 percent from the field on its way to defeating Midland University 98-62 on Saturday afternoon in Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball action.
The loss drops MU to 4-8 overall, including 1-5 in the GPAC. Five of the losses came to teams ranked in the NAIA top 25.
Dordt jumped to a 9-0 lead and led 19-12 entering the second quarter. The Defenders led 40-31 at halftime and stretched the advantage to 52-35 in the third period.
Junior Katy Gathje led Midland with 15 points and six rebounds. Jada Simpson added 11 points and Amanda Hansen contributed eight points andfour assists.
Erika Feenstra led Dordt with 24 points. Rachel Evavold added 12 points and six rebounds while Jordyn Van Maanen chipped in 10 points.
Midland will host 11th-ranked Northwestern at 2 Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center.