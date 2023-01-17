Ferguson's two wins highlight former Tigers efforts at Graduate Classic

A pair of race wins by Nebraska-Kearney's Wes Ferguson highlighted former Fremont athletes efforts at the Graduate Classic over the weekend in Lincoln.

Ferguson notched his first win Friday night in the mile, fending off Northwest Missouri State's Reece Smith to take the race with a time of 4:13.92.

He followed it up with a win in the 800m, clocking in at 1:49.97 - .5 seconds off his own school record.

Ferguson wasn't the only former Tiger running for the Lopers.

Mara Hemmer turned in a third place performance in the 3,000m, finishing with a time of 10:12.23.

Tyson Baker took 12th in the 600m, clocking in at 1:24.17

Nebraska's Micah Moore took part in two events, finishing 20th in the 200m and helping the Huskers' second 4x400m relay team to a fourth place finish with a time of 3:17.41.

Nebraska-Omaha sprinter Tania Gleason turned in a life-time best in the 60m sprint, clocking an 8.03 in the qualifying heats, placing her 18th in the field.

She also finished 20th in the 200m with a time of 26.43.