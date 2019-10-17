PAPILLION — Survive and advance.
Fremont High School did just that on Thursday during the A-2 district boys cross country meet at Walnut Creek.
The Tigers finished second to Gretna in the team standings. The Dragons finished with 48 points while FHS had 56. Lincoln East was third with 66.
“To be honest, it wasn’t our best day today,” Fremont coach Sean McMahon said. “We did get second and the bottom line at districts is to qualify (for state) and move on. We accomplished that.”
Thomas Oliver of Lincoln East was the individual champion in 16:37.22. Gavin Skorupa of Lincoln Pius was second at 16:41.72.
“This was probably our low meet of the season, but we still competed and we weren’t that far from the top so there is definitely a silver lining to the day,” McMahon said.
The Fremont coach credited Gretna with a good race plan.
“We knew Gretna was a team that was coming on,” McMahon said. “They jumped out on us and had great race strategy. We were on our heels and chasing them the whole time. We closed at the end, but just not enough.”
Sophomore Junior Garcia led the Tigers by placing sixth in 17:22.07. Junior Owen Wagner was eighth in 17:24.17 while Aaron Ladd placed 11th in 17:25.53.
Tyson Baker (17:38.65), Nolan Miller (17:39.36) and Andrew Blocker (17:42.23) were 15th, 16th and 17th, respectively. Carter Waters finished 29th in 18:09.64.
“We had six of the top 17, but (Gretna) was just a little bit out of our reach,” McMahon said.
The Tigers will turn their attention to the Class A state meet on Oct. 25 at the Kearney Country Club. FHS is very familiar with the course as they competed there Sept. 30 during the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational and also Oct. 10 during the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet.
“We’ve had a tough stretch and we might be a little leg heavy, but we’ll get it turned around,” McMahon said.
A-2 district meet
Team Scores — Gretna 48, Fremont 56, Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius 70, South Sioux City 149, Millard North 150, Millard South 195, Omaha Bryan 226.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Thomas Oliver, LE, 16:37.22. 2. Gavin Skorupa, Pius, 16:41.72. 3. Kellen McLaughlin, G, 16:47.81. 4. Colby Erdcamp, G< 17:07.60. 5. Finian Herbert, LE, 17:10.87. 6. Junior Garcia, F, 17:22.07. 7. Mesuidi Ejerso, SSC, 17:23.30. 8. Owen Wagner, F, 17:24.17. 9. Cade Suing, G, 17:25.27. 10. Cole Sellhorn, Pius, 17:25.51. 11. Aaron Ladd, F, 17:25.53. 12. Nick McElroy, Pius, 17:32.05. 13. Sunny Mallina, MN, 17:37.62. 14. Kale Edmonds, G, 17:38.39. 15. Tyson Baker, F, 17:38.65.