PAPILLION — Fremont High made a little school history on Thursday while capturing the A-2 district girls cross country championship at Walnut Creek.
The Tigers set a school record with 19 points in district competition while winning the title. Lincoln Southwest was second with 60.
“I think there has been a few times as we’ve gotten better that the word ‘dominate’ has been thrown around,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said. “I have high expectations, but I think today was the first day that I thought we dominated.”
FHS sophomore Elli Dahl repeated as a district champion. She won the race in 19:18.56. Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest was second in 19:38.98. Fremont then grabbed six of the next seven spots.
“Southwest is the No. 4 team in the state right now and for us to get six of the top eight (places) with the fourth-ranked team in our district, says a lot about where we’re at,” Smrcina said.
Mara Hemmer of the Tigers was third in 19:47.73. Senior Myia Johnson was fourth in 20:10.18 while Shelby Bracker placed fifth in 20:17.19. Sophomore Lucy Dillon finished sixth in 20:22.86 while junior Emily Nau was eighth with a time of 20:26.78.
“The girls have been running well all fall,” Smrcina said. “I think today though, was a culmination of a lot of little things starting to click at the right time. I told them a while ago that no matter what happens in these last few weeks, we lose together, we win together, we ride the bus together and we race together.”
The Tigers followed that credo perfectly on Thursday.
“In my four years as head coach, I think today was the most executed pack running that we’ve ever done as a team,” Smrcina said. “I think the results reflect that. If you saw one of our girls, you saw three Tigers. Seeing them work together made it such a dominant day.”
The Tigers will compete on Oct. 25 at the Class A state meet in Kearney.
A-2 district meet
Team Scores — Fremont 19, Lincoln Southwest 60, Millard South 96, Omaha South 108, Norfolk 114, Lincoln Southeast 116, South Sioux City 206.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Elli Dahl, F, 19:18.56. 2. Brianna Rinn, LSW, 19:38.98. 3. Mara Hemmer, F, 19:47.73. 4. Myia Johnson, F, 20:01.18. 5. Shelby Bracker, F, 20:17.1. 6. Lucy Dillon, F, 20:22.86. 7. Ellyn King, LSE, 20:25.54. 8. Emily Nau, F, 20:26.78. 9. Lorelei Hayden, MS, 20 29.59. 10. Hannah Denson, MS, 20:30.62. 11. Chloe Heller, LSE, 20:39.07. 12. Lindsey Blehm, LSW, 20:39.41. 13. Kate Dilsaver, LSW, 20:51.92. 14. Angie Gomez-Job, OS, 21:00.50. 15. Vanessa Neri Lara, OS, 21:03.67.