GRAND ISLAND -- The Fremont High School girls track and field team won four individual events and a relay to pace the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the Grand Island Invitational Thursday night at the Grand Island Memorial Stadium.
FHS ended with 143 points. Millard West won the meet with 184 points.
Fremont scored in 14 of 18 events including three in the top six in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs.
Elli Dahl and Mara Hemmer finished 1-2 respectively in the 800 and 1600. Dahl recorded times of 2:23.77 in the 800 and 5:14.90 in the 1600 while Hemmer ended with times of 2:27.51 and 5:15.66. Myia Johnson added a fourth in the 800 (2:29.90) and Avery Decker a fifth in the 1600 (5:30.98).
In the 3200, Emily Nau (12:00.71), Mia Wagner (12:25.40) and Avry LaFavor (12:57.59) placed 2-3-6 respectively.
Also finishing first for the Tigers were Juanita Mendoza in the pole vault (10-0) and Lucy Dillon in the 400 (58.42). The 800 spring medley relay team of Mikayla Paulson, Kennedy Jones, Tania Gleason and Taylor McCabe won with a time of 1:55.23.
Jones, Gleason, Mendoza and Shelby Bracker finished second in the 400 relay with a time of 51.99. Jones also placed fourth in the 100 (13.11) and fifth in the 200 (27.36). Bracker also finished third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.81. Gleason added a fifth-place finish in the 100 (13.24).
Dahl, Hemmer, McCabe and Decker placed second in the 1600 relay with a time of 4:15.57.
Johnson, McCabe, Kailey Rensch and Kylie Phillips placed second in the 3200 relay with a time of 10:19.21.
Dillon added a second-place finish in the 200 (27.20). Mya Bolden tied for third in the high jump (4-10) while Kylie Schurz placed sixth (4-08).
Fremont's girls team returns to action Friday when the Tigers host the Pat Murphy Track & Field Invitational at Appleget Field. Field events start at 12:30 p.m.
Grand Island Invitational
Thursday at GI Memorial Stadium, Grand Island
Girls Team Standings: 1, Millard West 184. 2, Fremont High 143. 3, Lexington High 89. 4, Grand Island High 59. 5, Norfolk High 41. 6, North Platte High 31. 7, Lincoln High 8.
Girls event winners, area placers
*-Meet Record
High jump - 1, Shelby Bergholz, MW 5-04. 3t, Mya Bolden, FHS 4-10. 6, Kylie Schurz, FHS 4-08. Long jump - 1, Madison Smith, Lex 18-04 1/4. Triple jump - Lainey Mally, MW 36-05. Shot put - 1, Maddi Sutton, Lex 38-01 3/4. Discus - Sutton, Lex 140-03. Pole vault - 1, Juanita Mendoza, FHS 10-0.
100 - 1, Madison Smith, Lex 12.45. 4, Kennedy Jones, FHS 13.11. 5, Tania Gleason, FHS 13.24. 200 - 1, Smith, Lex 25.95. 2, Lucy Dillon, FHS 27.20. 5, Jones, FHS 27.36. 400 - 1, Dillon, FHS 58.42. 800 - 1, Elli Dahl, FHS 2:23.77. 2, Mara Hemmer, FHS 2:27.51. 4, Myia Johnson, FHS 2:29.9. 1,600 - 1, Dahl, FHS 5:14.90. 2, Hemmer, FHS 5:15.66. 5, Avery Decker, FHS 5:30.98. 3,200 - 1, Katie McNulty, MW 11:55.75. 2, Emily Nau, FHS 12:00.71. 3, Mia Wagner, FHS 12:25.40. 6, Avry LaFavor, FHS 12:57.59. 100 hurdles - 1, Lindsay Adams, MW 15.57. 300 hurdles - 1, Adams, MW 48.77. 3, Shelby Bracker, FHS 49.81. 400 relay - 1, Millard West, 51.09. 2, Fremont (Mendoza, Kennedy Jones, Bracker, Tania Gleason), 51.99. 1,600 relay - 1, Millard West, 4:08.94. 2, Fremont (Taylor McCabe, Decker, Dahl, Hemmer), 4:15.57. 3,200 relay - 1, Millard West, 10:12.43; 2, Fremont (Johnson, Kailey Rensch, Kylie Phillips, McCabe), 10:56.94. 800 Sprint Medley - 1, Fremont (Mikayla Paulson, Jones, Gleason, McCabe), 1:55.23.