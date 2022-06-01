First State Bank wins season opener

LINCOLN - It took four innings for the First State Bank Post 20 Seniors to knock the rust off its offense Tuesday in their summer opener.

That happens when it’s been three and a half weeks since the squad saw game action.

“It was weird as far as what we are used to doing, but that’s on us,” said First State Bank coach Jeff Hayden. “We gave the kids time off to kind of reset a little bit and then the weather was tough last week.”

The Fremont High School team made an early exit from the Class A district tournament and then Post 20’s first two scheduled games got rained out, leaving 24 days without action.

In total, the program had played just two games in the last 32 days.

“This game, you only get better by doing it and playing it, but we are going to get a whole lot of chances to do that in June and July,” Hayden said.

When the offense finally broke free, Post 20 put up eight runs to take down Sampson Construction in a shutout effort by a combined five pitchers.

“We’ve got to come out a little sharper early and if we do, we probably put up a few runs early, but the kids did a good job battling,” Hayden said.

First State Bank put a runner on the bases in each of the first four innings - including Carter Sintek reaching third with a triple for the first hit of the season - but came away empty handed in each frame.

The Post 20 pitching staff matched with four scoreless frames of their own.

Landon Mueller worked around three walks in the first frame to put up a zero in his only inning of work.

Sintek struck out four-straight and five in total in his two innings of work.

Brandt Phillips settled in after issuing two free passes to start the fourth, securing two punchouts in his inning of work.

First State Bank’s lone splash of offense came in the top of the fifth with Post 20 scoring all eight runs on three hits.

Cal Janke, after wearing a pitch to start the frame, was the first Post 20 player to cross home plate in 2022, swiping home on a passed ball with the bases loaded.

Cooper Weitzel drove in the first run of the year with a single through the left side of the infield followed by a two-run single from Ryan Winter to double Post 20’s lead to 4-0.

A double down the left field line off the bat of Jax Sorensen

First State Bank added two more runs before the inning was done with an RBI groundout from Julies Cortes and Janke reaching on an error to plate the final run of the fifth.

Janke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth to score the final run of the game, bringing in Winter.

Dom Escovedo and Jariel Ortiz tossed an inning a piece after Fremont took the lead. Escovedo struck out three while yielding a walk and a hit while Ortiz issued just one hit before securing the final three outs.

First State Bank will now have a feast of baseball after the May famine, playing five games in four days in the Rapid City Veterans Classic.

“It’s a great experience, last year our kids played really good baseball and that made it better, but we are looking forward to it,” Hayden said.

Post 20 will open the tournament at 8:30 p.m. Thursday against Post 320 out of Rapid City, followed by a doubleheader Friday against Sturgis and Renner starting at 2 p.m. The final game of the pool play portion comes at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Based on seeding from the pool play, First State Bank will play a cross division game Sunday to end the tournament.

