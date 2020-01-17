Five members of the Fremont Tigers have been selected to play in Saturday's High School Club Hockey All-Star Game.
The event, scheduled for 1 p.m. at Baxter Arena, features players from each of the 11 Nebraska teams that compete in the league.
Fremont's selections include Reese Franzen, Cal Miller, Jax Sorensen, Spencer Sorensen and goalie Chandler Doray.
Other goalies chosen include: Eli Morrison of Millard West, Evan Pane of Omaha Metro, Grant Woosley of Elkhorn, Jackson Roberts of Millard South and Andrew Ternent of Omaha Creighton Prep.
Other selections for the game, include: Karl Cast, Nate Knox and Logan Cast of Lincoln; Millard West teammates Evan Christensen, Neil Emert, Preston Hulit and Hunter Johnson; Charlie Estee, Shay Jenneman, Ian Leviska and Devin McKain of Omaha Metro; and Mason Foley, Jaxson Kempenar, Jack Smiley and Peyton Sublett of Elkhorn.
Also picked were: Max Helm. Nick Mitilier and Jackson Martin of Millard North; Papillion teammates Sam Pribyl, Brady Krajeski and Zach Schubert; Creighton Prep's Joe Abboud, Danny Begley, Sal Cacioppo, and Max Sikora, Tri-City teammates Austin Fish, Jackson Koebernick, Caden Peterson and Max McBride; Logan Pringle, Caleb Waschkowski and Forrest Wilcox of Millard South; and the Westside trio of Jaden Holman, Joe McElwain and Mike Schilken.
There is free admission for the game.