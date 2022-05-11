Five Warriors earn All-GPAC nods

Five Midland baseball players earned recognition on the 2022 GPAC All-Conference Team.

Chase Reynolds, a senior from Topeka, Kansas, earned All-GPAC Second Team honors at shortstop. He led the team with a .339 batting average with 38 RBIs, 15 doubles, a triple, and two home runs. On the base path, he had a team-high 12 stolen bases.

Keegan Adams, Peyton Garbers, Lucas Hamzeh, and Dakota Thornton all earned All-GPAC Honorable Mention recognition.

Adams, a freshman from San Antonio, Texas, served as the Warriors’ closer this season, appearing in 22 games. The right-hander had 10 saves, tying a program record while striking out 41 batters and maintaining a 4.82 earned run average.

Garbers, a senior from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, manned first base for Midland this season. He made 45 starts and hit in the heart of the lineup most games. He finished the season with a .278 batting average with a team-high 6 home runs to go with 14 doubles and 30 RBIs. Defensively, he had a .981 fielding percentage, the second-best on the team.

Hamzeh, a sophomore from Gilbert, Arizona, paced the Warriors’ pitching rotation. He pitched a team-high 63.2 innings and led the team with 69 strikeouts. He had a 6-4 record on the mound with a pair of complete-game outings. He led the team with a 4.95 ERA (minimum of 1.0 innings per team game).

Thornton, a junior from Gilbert, Arizona, appeared in 46 games for Midland this season as an outfielder and designated hitter. In 156 at-bats, he had 51 hits to compile a .327 average. He drew a team-best 19 walks and had 4 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 14 doubles.

Joe Osborn (Doane) was selected as the GPAC Player-of-the-Year while Thaniel Trumper (Doane) was chosen as the GPAC Pitcher-of-the-Year. Josh Oltmans (Doane) was named the 2022 GPAC Coach-of-the-Year.

