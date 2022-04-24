Flag football reaches KCAC semifinals

The Midland women's flag football team reached the KCAC conference tournament semifinals Saturday before bowing out in a 34-6 loss to top seed Ottawa.

The Warriors entered as the fourth-seed, dispatching Cottey College in the quarterfinals before losing to the Braves.

Midland 45, Cottey 6

Facing one another for the third time in two weeks, the Warriors opened the day game with four-straight touchdowns to take the early 25-0 lead.

Angel Ioane found Cheyenne Durand from eight yards out in the first quarter and then hit Mikaela Nunez for a score less than two minutes later also from eight yards out. With less than a minute in the quarter, Sade Ervin scampered in from two yards to make it 12-0 after one.

Ioane connected on a three-yard pass to Casey Thompson to get things going in the second. Just before the halftime intermission, the Comets scored to make it 18-6 at the break.

After halftime, Midland’s defense tightened back up and pitched a shutout over the final 22 minutes.

Offensively, Ervin scored on a six-yard run in the third before Hailey Stanton came on to throw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth. The first scoring toss went to Mikaela Nunez for 13 yards. The final score was a 12-yard toss to Spencer Mauk.

Ioane finished 10-of-14 for 83 yards with three touchdown passes. Stanton completed 8-of-11 throws for 75 yards and two scores.

Nunez caught five passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Thompson had one score on two receptions for a total of 14 yards. Mauk caught one pass for 12 yards and a score. Durand led the team with 45 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

On the ground, Ervin rushed the ball 11 times for 59 yards with two touchdowns. Stanton had six rushes for 36 yards.

Defensively, Savannah Gonzalez-Lebaron paced the team with nine flag pulls. Nadiya Simpson had seven while Thompson had five. Midland had four interceptions on the day. Thompson had one as did Durand, Nunez, and Ioane.

Ottawa 34, Midland 6

The Braves raced out to a 13-0 lead after a quarter of play with the wind at their backs.

In the second, after the flip of the field, the momentum switched as well. Midland took advantage of the breeze. They moved the ball down to the one-yard line and on fourth down, Angel Ioane pitched the pass to Cassandra Chavez to cut into the lead.

A Warriors’ interception set up a possible last second score to end the first half, but the pass in the end zone was broke up by an Ottawa defender, leading the score at 13-6.

In the second half, Midland had another chance to pull within a point but saw their fourth-down pass slip to the turf midway through. Ottawa would go on to score a touchdown right before the end of the quarter to go up 20-6. In the fourth, the Braves tallied two more scores to close out the game and advance to the championship game.

Ioane finished the game with 22 completions on 43 pass attempts. She threw for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception. On the receiving end of six of the passes was Nunez for a team-high 45 yards. Thompson and Maulfair each had five catches for 43 and 32 yards respectively.

On the ground, Ervin ran the ball 11 times for 65 yards. Ioane ran the ball six times for a net of 11 yards.

Defensively, Thompson and Amaurie Carroll each had an interception. Thompson and Nunez led the team with five flag pulls to lead the team.

Midland (3-6) will be off now until the NAIA Women’s Flag Football Invitational next month. The Warriors will join several other NAIA teams in Atlanta, Georgia on May 12-14.

The Warriors did take home some hardware from the conference tournament with eight athletes being selected to the All-KCAC lists.

Thompson earned All-KCAC First Team honors defensively at linebacker. She was joined on the first team by Mikaela Nunez who earned recognition as a utility player.

Nunez also earned All-KCAC Second Team honors as a wide receiver on offense.

Cyndee Redd joined her on the second team as a defensive rusher.

Additionally, five other Warriors earned honorable mention recognition: Ervin, running back; Maulfair, wide receiver; Cassandra Chavez, center and Cheyenne Durand, defensive back.

• Nadiya Simpson (Freshman; Bradenton, Florida) – Utility

