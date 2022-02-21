Flag football shutout in Florirda

Midland University’s flag football team took to the turf twice on Friday afternoon as they closed out their road trip in Florida. The Warriors dropped their first game of the day to St. Thomas University, 40-0, and then were edged by Florida Memorial University, 9-0.

The setbacks drop their record to 0-3 in the early season.

St. Thomas 40, Midland 0

The Bobcats’ made their presence felt on the very first play of the game. STU picked off the Warriors’ on the first play of the game.

With possession of the ball, St. Thomas saw their first drive result in a touchdown after being aided by two Midland penalties and overcoming three of their own.

The point-after attempt saw another flag go against the Warriors, and on the second try the Bobcats tacked on a one-point try.

The storyline kept the same trajectory for the remainder of the game. STU dominated both sides of the ball. Defensively they picked off the Warriors three times in the first half, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Things didn’t get much better after the break for Midland. With a 27-0 lead, the Bobcats’ lead continued to mount. They scored on their opening drive to go up 33-0 and then capped off the scoring with a long pass to start the fourth quarter.

In limited possessions, Midland’s offense punted once, was intercepted once, and then turned it over on downs.

The highlight of the game for the Warriors was a goal-line stand. With a fourth-and-one in the fourth, Redd dropped the Bobcats’ quarterback in the backfield.

Florida Memorial 9, Midland 0

Turnovers were the story of the game as each of Midland’s first two possessions of the opening quarter were halted by interceptions. Florida Memorial’s offense didn’t fare much better as their opening pass was picked off by Naomi Reupena-Tuaiao.

The Lions’ second drive, which concluded as time expired in the first quarter, ended on a sack by the Warriors.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as each team’s defense held the other in check. Midland ended the final possession of the half for Florida Memorial with an interception by Amaurie Carroll but saw their ensuing drive ended by the expiration of the game clock.

After the intermission, the scoring drought was broken as the snap on Midland’s punt attempt resulted in a safety. That put Florida Memorial up 2-0, ending the offensive stalemate.

On their second possession of the fourth, the Lions connected on a 26-yard pass for the only offensive score of the day, with just over a minute to play. They converted on the one-point PAT, a roll-out pass to a receiver near the front pylon.

Midland’s last effort with the ball saw them turn it over on downs after taking shots down the field.

Up next for Midland (0-3) will be a trip to take on Ottawa (0-0) as they begin conference play. The Warriors and Braves will take the field on Saturday, February 26 in Ottawa, Kansas. Game time is set for 1:00 p.m. at AdventHealth Field.

