OMAHA — The College of Saint Mary snapped a 15-match losing skid against Midland University on Wednesday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match.
The Flames downed the Warriors 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 16-25, 15-13 for their first win over Midland since September of 2008.
“This is a very disappointing loss for our program and the part that’s frustrating is that as a coach I’ve not done a good job of figuring out how to get this group ready to play,” MU coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We have started off slow many times and it comes back to bite us. Tonight we weren’t ready to play the first two games and College of Saint Mary, to their credit, were ready to play. They played at a high level and they got up 2-0 on us before we really kicked it in and started to play on our side of the net.”
On paper the Warriors topped the Flames in nearly every statistical category on the night. For the match they outhit them .115 to .097, held a 23 to seven block advantage, and had six fewer attacking errors. However, the Flames outhit MU .200 to .121, .156 to .024, and .115 to .000 in the sets they won.
After dropping the first two sets, MU was tied 10-10 with the Flames in the third. Freshman Hope Leimbach’s two ace serves and a CSM attacking error put the Warriors ahead for good. The Flames got as close as 23-20, but kills by Shelby Bretschneider and Sydney Morehouse closed out the game.
The fourth set was tied at 2 before a Bretschneider kill and an ace serve by Taliyah Flores put the Warriors up 7-2. The Warriors controlled the rest of the set as consecutive kills by Bailey Schindler and Morehouse closed out the set.
“I like what we did in games three and four. We juggled the lineup and I thought we reduced our errors and started putting pressure on them,” Giesselmann said. “We got off to a good start in game five but we made too many unforced, bad errors and that was the difference. It wasn’t a matter of CSM beat us in the game. We just made unforced errors and you just can’t do that in this conference because every team in this conference is good.”
Midland broke to a 3-0 lead in the fifth set on the strength of a pair of assisted blocks by Schindler and teammates Maddie Wieseler and Bretschneider. After CSM tied it at 10, Brooke Fredrickson’s kill and a combined block by Schindler and Bretschneider put MU within three points of winning the match.
The Flames, though, closed the set by scoring the final five points — the last coming on a MU attacking error.
Midland’s 23 blocks were a season-high. Schindler led the way with 10 assists while Teisa Tuioti and Morehouse added 8 and 7, respectively.
Fredrickson had 12 kills while Morehouse contributed 10. Bree Burtwistle led the team with 25 set assists while Leimbach had 19. Burtwistle also had 12 digs. Fredrickson and Flores also registered double-digit digs with 15 and 13.
Midland, 14-7 overall and 6-4 in the GPAC, will host league leader Northwestern, 21-0 and 9-0 in the GPAC at 3 Saturday afternoon at the Wikert Event Center.