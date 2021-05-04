Flores, Leimbach earn All-American status

Midland's Taliyah Flores and Hope Leimbach earned All-American status as the yearly awards were announced by the NAIA Tuesday.

Flores, a junior from Papillion, Nebraska, was named to the second-team as an outside hitter.

This season she led the Warriors with 3.6 kills/set and ranked 18th in the nation in total kills with 360. In the national tournament, she bumped her average up to 4.0 kills/set and hit .212. Defensively she added 4.3 digs/set in the tournament, playing all six rotations.

Hope Leimbach, a sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, earned honorable mention honors as a setter.

She coordinated the Midland attack all year and led the nation with 12.1 assists/set and was second in total assists with 1,199. She earned All-GPAC First Team honors this past fall and elevated her game at the national tournament with 12.7 assists/set as Midland hit .207 as a team (9th best at the tournament).

Nada Meawad of Park (Mo.) was named the 2020 NAIA Player of the Year while Olivia Galas of Bellevue (Neb.) was named the 2020 NAIA Setter of the Year and Brenna Krommendyk of Dordt (Iowa) earned the 2020 NAIA Defender of the Year award. Jon Hegerle of Jamestown (N.D.) was honored by the All-America Committee as the 2020 NAIA Coach of the Year.