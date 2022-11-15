 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Football lands five on All-GPAC First-Team

FRE_111622_Midland FB_p1.jpg

Midland defensive lineman Trevor Havlovic works around a Dordt offensive lineman in the first half of the Warriors 17-8 loss to the Defenders. Havlovic is a Second-Team All-GPAC selection, his fourth year being selected to an all-conference team.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Midland football earned five First-Team All-Great Plains Athletic Conference selections and nine total honors from the annual awards voted on by GPAC coaches. 

All-GPAC First Team picks for the Warriors were: Xavier Green (LB), Moses Hicks IV (OL), Chase Lipsys (DL), Ty Peterson (LS), and Jared Quinonez (K).

Earning second-team honors were Trevor Havlovic (DL) and Tray Kingsland (DB). Trevor Jones (RB) and Gunnar Vanek (OL) were honorable mentions.

Havlovic is a four-time all-conference selection for the Warriors while Hicks earns his third selection. 

Midland went 8-3 overall and 7-3 in GPAC in 2022. The Warriors were ranked in nine consecutive weeks, reaching as high as No. 14 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll on October 17. The team’s eight wins were the most since the 2010 season.

People are also reading…

Morningside’s Joe Dolincheck was named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year while Northwestern’s Parker Fryar earned GPAC Defensive Player of the Year. Steve Ryan of Morningside was named the GPAC Coach of the Year.

Local product Riley Lindberg, a Bergan graduate, earned First-Team honors as a lineman for Morningside. 

