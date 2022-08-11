Midland picked to finish fifth in preseason football poll

The Great Plains Athletic Conference has released its Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll for the 2022 season.

Midland University was picked to finish fifth by the conference coaches with 69 points. The Warriors finished last season with a 6-5 overall record and were 6-4 in the GPAC.

Morningside University, the defending national champion, is the preseason pick to win the GPAC, receiving 100 points and 10 first-place votes. The Mustangs also are ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Following Morningside in the GPAC poll are Northwestern College (91 points, 1 first-place vote) and Dordt University (77 points). Northwestern and Dordt also are ranked in the Top 25 of national preseason poll, checking in at No. 3 and No. 21, respectively.

Concordia University, which was picked just ahead of the Warriors with 72 points, is receiving votes nationally.

Teams ranked sixth through 11th in the GPAC preseason poll are: Doane, 52 points; Dakota Wesleyan, 42 points; Hastings, 33 points; Jamestown, 32 points; Briar Cliff, 26 points; and Mount Marty, 11 points.

Teams from around the GPAC will begin play the last week of August with nonconference matchups beginning on Aug. 25.

Midland will begin its season by hosting the University of Saint Mary. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Heedum Field in Fremont.