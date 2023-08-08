Midland football was picked to finish in the upper third of the GPAC by the conference coaches with the release of the annual preseason poll.

The Warriors accumulated 75 points, three back of Dordt, who was slotted in third with 78.

Northwestern earned the most first place votes—eight—as the defending national champions were picked to win the conference with 98 points. Morningside, who has won the last 12 GPAC titles, tallied 93 points and three first place nods.

“We are excited about the 2023 football campaign,” said Midland coach Jeff Jamrog. “Our players have had a great spring and summer. Our fans will enjoy the five home games against quality GPAC competition, led by defending national champion Northwestern.”

The GPAC saw a pair of teams reach the NAIA Playoffs in 2022. In addition to the Raiders who won the title, the Mustangs made the field of 16 teams as the overall number-one seed.

This year, the field grows to 20 teams with 13 automatic qualifiers from conference championships and 7 at-large bids. Midland will look to be one of those teams in 2023 with a solid core from last year’s 8-4 team returning. Two of those key pieces will be Gunnar Vanek, a senior offensive lineman, and Xavier Green, a senior linebacker.

“Guys have been pushing each other in the weight room and we’re looking for to fall camp and the start of the season,” Vanek said. “Offensively, we look to go plus four every game in terms of touchdowns and turnovers. That’s something Coach [Caden] Murphy brought in during the spring. He brings a lot of energy to the team and we’re excited for the season.”

Midland opens the season on the road with a game at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Warriors return home the following week to begin conference play with a game against the University of Jamestown on Saturday, Sept. 2.

2023 GPAC Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Place Team Points (1st Place Votes)

1. Northwestern, 98 (8)

2. Morningside, 93 (3)

3. Dordt, 78

4. Midland, 75

5. Hastings, 59

6. Concordia, 57

7. Jamestown, 38

8. Doane, 36

9. Mount Marty, 30

10. Dakota Wesleyan, 27

11. Briar Cliff, 14